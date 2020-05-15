Lisa Kudrow Has an Idea of What Phoebe Buffay Would Be Doing in 2020
She also gave more details about the upcoming reunion special.
Like most other things, if Friends were brought to 2020 (amid a near-global lockdown), it would likely look very different. But Lisa Kudrow weighed in on what her character Phoebe Buffay would be doing in 2020, and, well, it seems like some things don't change after all.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Kudrow said Phoebe would probably be hanging out with her husband Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd), continuing her artistic career (remember Glynnis and Gladys?).
"I feel like if they’d had kids she would be militaristic about creating art," Kudrow said. "So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects."
The actress also reflected on how different the show would be if it were made today, telling the Times, "It would not be an all-white cast, for sure."
"But, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong," she said. "Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive."
While there currently aren't any plans for a Friends re-boot (that we know of), the original cast is reuniting for a special that will reportedly film this summer for HBO Max.
"We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes," she said. "It’s not us playing our characters. It’s not an episode. It’s not scripted. It’s six of us coming together for the first time in I don’t know how long. I am really looking forward to it, because I think that I remember things, but then I talk to Matt [LeBlanc] or Jennifer, and they remember everything. It’s really fun."