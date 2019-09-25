You Need to See This Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Reunion

It's been over two decades since Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino charmed fans with Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, but it was like no time passed at all when the two reunited at a Netflix party — no Post-it or bloody shoe jokes necessary. And because both Kudrow and Sorvino know what die-hard fans of the 1997 flick want, they didn't keep the reunion under wraps. Instead, they both posted about it on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon," Kudrow wrote.

Sorvino shared the same photo, writing, "Look who I ran into!! the incomparable @lisakudrow !! And I’m gonna be lucky enough to hang w/her again Friday! Woohoo!! Love this woman!!"

E! News notes that the posts renewed fans' fervor for more Romy and Michele adventures. Sorvino's down for it, too, so all it should take is for the stars to align just right.

"I would be very excited for [a sequel]," Sorvino told E!. "I've wanted one for years! There's been a lot of fan clamor for it — maybe it will finally happen now with all the different venues you can make movies for."

Kudrow didn't completely dismiss the idea of a sequel, though she admitted that it may be a stretch to get these two characters back together after all these years. "Well, sure," she said. "Yeah, why not? I mean ... if it makes sense for those two people to be around my age and see what's going on."