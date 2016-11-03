Lisa Frank Hair Is Every '90s Kid's Dream

Forget notebooks, stickers, and backpacks: You can show your Lisa Frank obsession via your hair color. If you grew up in the '90s, no school year was complete without accessories splattered with the illustrator’s whimsical, prismatic designs. Although your school days and the decade is long behind us, you can appease your nostalgia for arguably the best decade ever with technicolor hair inspired by Frank’s colorful drawings.
Although rainbow-hued strands aren’t a new concept, the new hair color trend that’s taking over Instagram is next level. The combination of bright, unicorn shades will not only put a smile on the face of anyone who that comes in contact with you but they’ll also make you appear as though you stepped out of your favorite Lisa Frank drawing.
We’ve rounded up our favorite takes on the trend that look like they were pulled straight from the pages of your favorite Lisa Frank notebook.
❤️💛💚💙💜Lisa Frank Hair❤️💛💚💙💜 We created this gorgeous @theunicorntribe style hair on @lacypasties today. So obsessed! Head over to my SnapChat 👻(BlakeREvans) to see how we removed her old color! 🚨Hint: It was NOT a lightener or color remover.🚨 #modernsalon @modernsalon #taotam #myscconnection #lisafrankhair
💞🏳️🌈🎀🌈Lisa Frank🌈🎀🏳️🌈💞 Here is my creation from the @pulpriothair lab yesterday! It was such an incredible experience getting to do this alongside some of the best colorists in the industry! Plus my hair idol @shelleygregoryhair braided my model!! Special thanks to my friend and model @friendswithdevils for coming and experiencing this with me! #pulpriothair #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #lisafrankhair #pastelhair #brazilianbondbuilder
I touched up Tessa's digital/plaid/abstract/cubist hair last night. And of course added more of the pattern and colors to see what it would look like! Again, I used the @kenraprofessional neon pink and I really did like it, in addition to colors from @manicpanicnyc @joicointensity @ruskhaircare @sparkscolor and Special Effects. #rainbowhair #plaidhair #pixelatedhair #lisafrankhair #cubisthair #abstracthair #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon
💞🏳️🌈🎀🌈Lisa Frank🌈🎀🏳️🌈💞 I just got back home to St. Louis so of course the first thing I had to do was run to my computer to pull pics from my DSLR 🏃🏻♀️📸 Here is another shot of my model with her hair straightened. This placement wasn't anything I have tested out before! I just drew it on a head chart and then went for it! 💞💞💞 I LOVE this color! 💞💞💞 Who wants to be Lisa Frank'd??! 🙋🏻🙋🏻 Thans again @pulpriothair for having me out to the hair lab! #modernsalon #americansalon #behindthechair #pulpriothair #lisafrank #pastelhair #brazilianbondbuilder
Threw this together today because I wanted to do something inspired by the events in Orlando - something NOT angry or political or sad or placing blame. Just something that helps us focus on what's beautiful in life - literally rainbows and butterflies- as I'm sure these people were to their friends and families. Modeled by my friend @nikkdawgg who still has pretty colors even with some fading over the last few weeks. Be good to each other, y'all. #pride #lgbtq #orlando #solidarity #behindthechair #btconeshot_rainbow16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #butterflies #rainbows #iroiro #love #lisafrankhair #hairpaintings #paintedhair #artonhair #paintingsonhair