Lipstick Trend to Try: Pink!

Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kristen Stewart, Emmy Rossum, and Solange Knowles have been looking pretty in pink lipstick! We love the bold rosy hues the stars wore, and how the shade is a summery alternative to the tried-and-true red. Opaque finishes like Stewart's or Rossum's allow you to make a statement without fussing over eye makeup, while sheer pinks like the ones seen on Gomez and Knowles are perfect for daytime wear. Click through the gallery to take a closer look at this wearable shade.

