The Frosty Lipstick That Would Do Queen Elsa Proud

Is a frosty lipstick phobia something you battle with? It's time to let it go! Once considered a passé fad better left in the late '90s and early aughts, Lipstick Queen's Ice Queen shade is giving the trend a complete reboot, with a color scheme reminiscen of Queen Elsa's iconic getup at that.

Traditional frosty lip colors are usually defined by the pewter flecks of shimmer shot through the hue, which could be the cause for its bad rap—silver isn't flattering against some skin tones, but the addition of warm gold sparkle ensures that the Ice Queen shade will be. Worn solo, the lipstick gives your pout an instantly illuminated effect, and since it's sheer enough to let the natural pink of your lips peek through, you won't look like you're channeling Leonardo DiCaprio at the end of Titanic. Not unlike Queen Elsa's chill-inducing powers, the lipstick can also add a frosty touch to the colors already in your arsenal. When layered over a deep hue, it instantly lightens it by a shade so your fall colors can catch their second wind, and can dial down the intensity of a bold neon. Pick up a tube for $24 now at nordstrom.com!

