Lip Sync Battle: Zoë Saldana and Zachary Quinto Bring in Cindy Crawford and TLC for Epic Performances

Things were out of this world on this week's Lip Sync Battle with Star Trek co-stars Zoë Saldana and Zachary Quinto.

Saldana launched the competition with a performance of the Twenty One Pilots song "Stressed Out" and channeled her inner teenager with ska dancing and a hooded skeleton sweatshirt. But Quinto wasn't going to take it easy just because it was the first round: He dove right into George Michael's "Freedom" while sporting a giant single cross earring and the singer's signature jeans and leather jacket.

Incredibly, he managed to have what looked like a naked Cindy Crawford appear in a bathtub—just like she did in the original 1990 music video. Color commentator Chrissy Teigen also came out in a white robe and then a slightly more clothed Crawford came out to dance in a white collared shirt with other scantily clad ladies. Pretty bold move for Quinto. Watch him perform "Freedom" with help from Crawford here:

However, Saldana wasn't going to go down without a fight. For her second performance, the Avatar actress opted for the hit "No Scrubs" by TLC and bore an uncanny resemblance to the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes as she kicked off the song in a metallic jumpsuit paired with big pigtails. And Saldana proved she could also get some impressive cameos: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC joinder her on the stage. Not too shabby.

Quinto then wrapped things up with a song by another standout '90s artist: the great Missy Elliott. With a short wig, hoop earrings, makeup, blinged out denim ensemble he seriously channeled the rapper to perform "Get Ur Freak On." His look, impressive lip-synced rapping, and swinging-from-a-chandelier move gave him an extra edge and the audience crowned him the winner.

Watch Saldana perform "No Scrubs" and Quinto do "Get Ur Freak On" in the video at top.