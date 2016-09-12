Olivia Munn Enlists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman to Fight Michael Phelps on Lip Sync Battle

Olivia Munn wasn't taking any chances when she learned she'd be showcasing her lip-sync skills and dance moves against none other than Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps on a live All-Stars episode of Spike's Lip Sync Battle.

The Newsroom alum went all out for her performance of Sia's hit "Cheap Thrills" by enlisting help from Final Five favorites Simone Biles and Aly Raisman for her set, and the threesome definitely brought the house down!

Raisman and Biles introduced the actress by pirouetting on stage in white tutus before showing off their impressive back-flipping skills. Munn, who wore a nude bodysuit and a white Sia-esque wig, then joined Team USA in jamming out to the popular dance single. Watch a short clip of Team USA nailing their "Cheap Thrills" performance above.

See you in #tokyo2020 🇺🇸 @usagym A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 11, 2016 at 10:36pm PDT

"When I found out that Michael Phelps was joining our set, I said the only way to beat a gold medal champion is to bring two gold medal champions," the actress said.

So was Phelps as smooth on stage as he is in the water? While the dad of one might not have had the dance moves of the gymnasts, judges were definitely impressed by his soulful rendition of "Lose Yourself" by Eminem.

Watch the 23-time Olympic gold medalist try his hand at lip-sync rapping in the clip above.