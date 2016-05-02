Lionel Richie Is Launching Makeup—Yes, Really

File this under beauty news we never saw happening—Lionel Richie apparently has a makeup line in the works. Last week, Richie's company filed a trademark for "Hello by Lionel Richie," which covers staples like color cosmetics, nail polish, face masks, bath beads, and even body glitter, according to TMZ. Is this the beauty range you're looking for?

The line is still in its beginning phase, so no release date has been announced just yet, but his impressive discography leaves some pretty creative possibilities for shade names, and he's already got a line of home accessories under his belt to drive home the point that he's a man of many talents. Richie has also filed a separate trademark for candles, and while we're not completely sure if his daughter Nicole is providing expertise after launching her own candle lineup with House of Harlow 1960, we're hoping the scents he chooses are ones that will last all night long.