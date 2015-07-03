Who Has Helped Nicole Richie Shape House of Harlow 1960? It's All in the Family 

Nicole Richie has been a fashion darling for over a decade and is stepping it up another notch with the debut of her first pop-up shop. Her signature line, House of Harlow 1960, is now up and running through July 16 at The Grove in Los Angeles—and visitors can expect a little party with their pop-up.

“We’re having different events at the store. Danny Moon, who does my hair color, is going to be at the store one day. He is coming and coloring people’s hair,” says Richie, who is just growing out the last of her short pink crop courtesy of Moon, and decided to open up the makeovers to everyone who came to the bohemian boutique. “My hair color is kind of fading out—I noticed this morning. I was like, ‘I think I’m at the end of my rope. We’ll see about a new hair color.’”

RELATED: What's the One Thing Nicole Richie Started Wearing After Having Kids?

The boutique is a small, curated space with iron and wood shelves, clusters of mirrors, well-worn Persian rugs, lounge chairs, driftwood and writing journals—and of course racks of kimonos, delicate tank tops, and sheer blouses and display cases with jewelry and sunglasses. “Everything in the store is for sale,” explains Richie, who talked through the initial design process. “We took out everything; we took out racks, we took out shelves, we just emptied out the store completely. I was like, ‘Okay, I want this store not only to represent House of Harlow but also represent everything that inspires me.’”

Richie worked with one of her childhood best friends, interior designer Masha Gordon, to shape the space. They pulled pieces from Big Daddy’s Antiques in L.A. and Hollywood at Home. They also called on carpenter Justin Suave to create the racks. “We went to my favorite L.A. furniture places—some vintage, some stores—and everybody worked with us to just create everything there. Everything from the mirror to the couches to the rugs. It’s all curated from my favorite places here in L.A.” said Richie.

She’s also adding some new twists to the line. “We’re doing fine jewelry here, also. This is the first time that I’ve sold fine jewelry ever. I’ve always made them for my friends; I’ve never sold them before,” she says, showing off an example around her neck—one of her favorite pieces of jewelry, which features a tiny crystal with a gold and diamond setting. “I always feel like jewelry is a good investment because you have it forever.”

RELATED: Nicole Richie's Latest Beauty Look Will Have You Thinking Pink

Richie says her dad, Lionel Richie, has helped her shape the business. “The person who gives me the most advice when it comes to work is my dad. Both my parents actually. For me, when you have a family, it makes you inspired to work. These obstacles come your way and it’s really important to look at those as opportunities to just rise and grow,” she says. “It’s really important to take those opportunities and really try and grow and rise and even get to know yourself better, to understand what you want to do with your life.”

Richie has certainly discovered her passions when it comes to fashion. “No matter how I experiment in the fall, I always go back to my same pieces in the summer. My summer dresses have just been on repeat. They’re not going anywhere. It’s just what I like,” she says. And she also knows when to move on. “No spray tan for me,” laughs the one-time regular. “Not for me.”

PHOTOS: Nicole Richie's Changing Looks