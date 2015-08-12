The Lion King Returns with Rob Lowe for Another Sequel

The king of Pride Rock has returned! This time Simba will be voiced by Rob Lowe, while Gabrielle Union will channel Nala in the latest TV makeover. [MTV News]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. This is not a joke: BET is bringing back MTV's trickster show Punk'd. [BET]

2. Archaeologists may have finally uncovered Queen Nefertiti's long lost tomb—and it was hiding in plain sight. [CNN]

3. One of the cars from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is up for sale. If you're interested, it'll set you back about $200,000. [Waay TV]

4. You'll soon be able to get your hands on a copy of J.R.R. Tolkien's first fantasy story. The Story of Kullervo will be published for the first time this month. [The Guardian]

5. Celebrate World Elephant Day and find out how you can help the endangered species. [Washington Post]