Twitter Is *Angry* About The Lion King’s New Scar

For many millennials, The Lion King’s Scar was our first brush with a bona fide bad boy — he’s evil (like push your brother off a cliff into a stampede of antelope evil) but damn, that confidence is off the charts. He’s also one of Disney’s premiere queer icons, among an elite group that includes Ursula, Jafar, Hades, Sebastian, and even Mulan’s hetero love interest Li Shang.

Image zoom Walt Disney Pictures

Now, with the release of the live-action reboot’s trailer on Wednesday, O.G. Scar stans from every corner of the internet made their way to Mecca (read: Twitter) to voice their distaste for the scraggly, veritably unsexy, and “not gay enough” Lion King villain voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Image zoom Walt Disney Pictures

This CGI Scar is not gay enough!!!!!! I lived for Scar as a kid, the way he moved, the way he laughed. I used to have my mom play his villain song on my Lion King cassette over and over again in the car. pic.twitter.com/8qh6KIOD2A — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) April 10, 2019

Can't believe they've straightwashed Scar in the new Lion King film. Just another example of how Hollywood is failing on queer representation. pic.twitter.com/gSUQ9BIqzJ — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) April 10, 2019

Scar in the new Lion King looks great pic.twitter.com/7NUAR6vXll — Nondescript account themed to Ben, or whatever (@B_Kling) April 10, 2019

live-action Scar is not wickedly sexy like the original Lion King cartoon babe was, so i'm out pic.twitter.com/4F3I3YOCqC — Anna Cafolla (@AnnaCafolla) April 10, 2019

I've seen the Lion King trailer. Shit is pure Mufasa propaganda. They had Scar looking dry and malnutritioned, like that man wasn't a bad bitch in the animated movie. — Zito (@_Zeets) April 10, 2019

There’s also the argument that live-action Scar just looks like an unkempt Mufasa — in the animated film their coloring was distinctly different and lions with black manes do exist IRL.

I mean damn @Disney, all you had to do was make Scar a black maned lion, which DO exist instead of the malnutritioned look you've gone for. Even this fan art did it better. #TheLionKing #LionKing pic.twitter.com/MQ8rTbAakL — Adds10lbs (@adds10lbs) April 12, 2019

Lion King 1994: So Scar, what if we gave him the powerful voice of Jeremy Irons and made him a visually looming presence to create a memorable villain?



Lion King 2019: Idk man, what if Scar was just Mufasa’s meth head cousin? #LionKing pic.twitter.com/8YMQAF6AxL — Andrew Miller (@adavidmiller3) April 12, 2019

okay, I like the new lion king trailer. I’m just wondering how we’re supposed to tell these lions and lionesses apart when they all look like real animals. Scar isn’t even darker or anything. He just looks like he got ran over by a truck. #NotMyScar — Alex (@Alexander_TG12) April 10, 2019

If we can’t have the Scar we deserve, at least we get Beyoncé. Please, Bey, save us all.