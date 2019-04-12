Twitter Is *Angry* About The Lion King’s New Scar
Only Beyoncé can save us now.
For many millennials, The Lion King’s Scar was our first brush with a bona fide bad boy — he’s evil (like push your brother off a cliff into a stampede of antelope evil) but damn, that confidence is off the charts. He’s also one of Disney’s premiere queer icons, among an elite group that includes Ursula, Jafar, Hades, Sebastian, and even Mulan’s hetero love interest Li Shang.
Now, with the release of the live-action reboot’s trailer on Wednesday, O.G. Scar stans from every corner of the internet made their way to Mecca (read: Twitter) to voice their distaste for the scraggly, veritably unsexy, and “not gay enough” Lion King villain voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus's Latest Photoshoot Has People Outraged
There’s also the argument that live-action Scar just looks like an unkempt Mufasa — in the animated film their coloring was distinctly different and lions with black manes do exist IRL.
If we can’t have the Scar we deserve, at least we get Beyoncé. Please, Bey, save us all.