Watch the Casts of Aladdin and The Lion King Have an Epic Airport Sing-Off

What does a Broadway cast do when stranded at the airport? Give other travelers an amazing free show, of course. Watch The Lion King and Aladdin's Broadway cast members battle it out in a sing-off here. [Mashable]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Tina Fey, Queen Latifah, and more roasted Steve Martin as he received the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. Singer Akon opened a solar academy that will supply electricity to 600 million people in Africa. [Reuters]

3. After 14 seasons, Teen Nick's Degrassi (and alma mater to Drake) will say goodbye. [Variety]

4. Watch Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in the electrifying Macbeth teaser trailer. [YouTube]

5. Ludacris is a dad for third time! The rapper and his wife, Eudoxie, welcomed a healthy baby girl. [PopSugar]