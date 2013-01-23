Linkin Park Designs Boot for Sebago to Benefit Charity

Here’s a fun collaboration for music lovers: Linkin Park teamed up with Sebago to co-design a pair of men’s boots. “We couldn’t have picked a better brand to partner with than Sebago for our debut into footwear fashion and design,” band DJ Joe Hahn said. “Their commitment to premium footwear and their excitement for creative, fresh, talent allowed us to create the custom boot we envisioned.” The black leather, side-stitched boots come complete with the band’s logo, and hit stores and sebago.com today for $250, and 10% of sales will go toward Linkin Park’s charity Music for Relief, which benefits victims of natural disasters like October’s Hurricane Sandy. Valentine’s Day gift idea, anyone?

