Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Tragic Death

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday. He was 41 years old.

Bandmate and fellow Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda (pictured above with Bennington) confirmed the tragic passing on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," he wrote.

Fellow bandmate Dave Phoenix Farrell also took to social media, simply writing: "heartbroken."

Bennington and the rest of Linkin Park were scheduled to kick off their One More Light album tour in North America next week in Boston.

As news of Bennington's passing spread, other celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences and fond thoughts of the late musician.

Rihanna posted a black-and-white photo tribute of Bennington with his tattoos colored in and added a string of sad face emojis on her Instagram. "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" she wrote, along with #RIPChester.

Jimmy Kimmel, Ashley Greene, Chance the Rapper, Nikki Sixx, Jeffree Star, and the bands Imagine Dragons and OneRepublic, also expressed sadness about Bennington's death on Twitter and Instagram. See theirs and more celebrity tributes below.

The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

I'm at such a loss for words right now… Grew up listening to Linkin Park and Chester is a fucking icon. #RIP 😧😕☹️ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 20, 2017

My favorite band. My favorite singer. You got me through some of my toughest times with your music. I wish someone got you through yours. #RIPchester #linkinpark A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

#RIPChester #linkinpark one of the best screamers in songs that made it sound so melodic A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017

Ooooh noooo...😢😢😢😢#CHESTER



Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

I can't believe this man.... https://t.co/UmBIRUF6up — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) July 20, 2017

#rip #chester my heart and soul goes out to everyone affected by this loss😔 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 20, 2017

This is heartbreaking. RIP Chester. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. https://t.co/z4R5gdFt8D — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 20, 2017

artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

Our thoughts are with Bennington's friends and family. Please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org if you or anyone you know needs help.