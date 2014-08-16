Lining Up: Kourtney Kardashian Stylishly Covers Her Baby Bump In Horizontal Stripes

Just when we thought her maternity wardrobe couldn't possibly get any more stylish, Kourtney Kardashian continued her winning streak with another great look. Yesterday, the oldest member of the Kardashian clan stepped out with her sister Khloé Kardashian in the Hamptons, N.Y., while filming their Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff show Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, and she looked très chic.

For the outing, the expectant star managed to achieve the impossible—successfully pulling off horizontal stripes in the form of an adorable Lovers + Friends long-sleeve crop top and pencil skirt. Kardashian paired the layered form-fitting pieces with a bright yellow handbag, pointed nude heels, and a selection of gold jewels. All in all, it was a fresh take on your usual maternity wear. Stripes have never looked better!

