See How Lindsey Vonn Got Glamorous for the 2015 ESPY Awards

Though sports were the central topic of conversation at last night’s ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, we definitely weren’t left pining for more in the fashion department. Sure, Caitlyn Jenner’s captivating speech and gorgeous white Atelier Versace dress wowed, but Rachel McAdams, Ciara, Halle Berry, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner also proved their style savvy on the carpet. It was one of the industry’s most celebrated athletes, however, that we particularly kept our eyes peeled for.

American World Cup ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn cut a toned figure in a high-slit, sleeveless red dress paired with black booties and a Devi Kroell clutch ($2,480, devikroell.com) covered in Swarovski crystals. Vonn, who was nominated in the Best Comeback Athlete category, took the stage alongside Richard Sherman to present the Best Breakthrough Athlete Award and smoldered. So what all went into her shining on-stage moment? Vonn gave InStyle an exclusive look into her ESPYs preparation routine, which included a hearty breakfast, plenty of rehearsal, and, of course, allotted time in hair and makeup. Scroll down to see the athlete’s first-hand experience.

Courtesy

"Still sleepy this morning."

Courtesy

"Your typical pre-ESPY handstand pushups."

Courtesy

"Behind the scenes of the rehearsals with the crazy/hilarious host Joel McHale. Getting ready to present Best Breakthrough Athlete."

Courtey

Vonn naturally made sure to get her hair and makeup done. A glass of wine and music, as we can see, was also a part of the process.

Courtesy

Jewelry was a crucial aspect of her overall look.

Courtesy

And, of course, the shoes had to be the right ones.

Courtesy

It was the dress, however, that stole the show.

