Lindsay Shookus Deletes Her Instagram After Ben Affleck’s Dinner with a Playboy Model

Ben Affleck’s 46th birthday seemingly had it all: fast food, a trip to a car dealership, and dinner with a Playboy model. But where was girlfriend Lindsay Shookus?

On Thursday, the SNL producer was noticeably missing from Affleck’s celebrations at Nobu, where 22-year-old Shauna Sexton joined Ben and his friends. Lindsay’s absence instantly sparked breakup rumors, and three days later, she deleted her Instagram account, adding even more suspicion that there's trouble in paradise.

Getty Images

Shookus’s handle now directs fans to a page that reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” Hmmm, OK.

According to People, Affleck’s outing with Sexton “looked like maybe a first date,” adding that “she looked very cute, and he seemed interested.”

NGRE / BACKGRID

Nothing is for sure, but it’s important to note that Ben and Lindsay haven’t been spotted out together since July 22 in Puerto Rico — which was nearly a month ago. However, during that time an insider commented that the couple appeared “happily in love.”

Whether Ben and Lindsay called it quits or are still together, the dad of three is reportedly in a good mental state. Earlier this month, a friend of the actor told People: “Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships.” Color us confused.