Lindsay Lohan Had a Surprising Reaction to Paris Hilton's Shady Comments

After more than a decade, it looks like Lindsay Lohan is finally putting an end to her and Paris Hilton's feud.

On Friday evening, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself and Hilton from the early aughts at the "Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe" auction in Los Angeles. "#Beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!" she wrote, referencing Paris's latest single "Best Friend's Ass."

Lohan tagged Paris and Andy Cohen in the picture, as the heiress recently shaded her former friend on the late night host's show, Watch What Happens Live!

During her appearance, Hilton reignited rumors of bad blood between the two when she was asked by Cohen to say "three nice things" about the Mean Girls star. "She's beyond," Paris began, which seemed like a promising start. But then she changed her tune and added two other not-so-flattering adjectives: "Lame" and "embarrassing."

But she instantly regretted her negative comments, and took them back while speaking with Jenny McCarthy on her SirusXM show. "You know, I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what [Cohen] was going to ask,” Hilton said. “And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was was like, say three nice things, I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now because like, whatever. It’s beyond.”

She continued: “I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Yeah, [I would have had to plead the fifth on that one].”

If Paris was able to mend the rift between herself and Kim Kardashian, after saying the reality star's famous butt reminded her "cottage cheese inside a big trash bag" — we think there's still hope for a reconciliation with Lindsay.