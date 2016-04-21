Lindsay Lohan Is Throwing it Way Back with This Photo from The Parent Trap

Linday Lohan knows the power of a good #ThrowbackThursday photo, and she luckily has a stash of on-point ones up her sleeve. The actress took to Instagram today to share an epic #TBT, and it will take you way back to your childhood.

Lohan posted a still from one of her most famous roles, The Parent Trap. This particular 'gram is from the scene towards the end of the film, when Hallie and Annie manage to trick their parents into going on a romantic date aboard a yacht. But this throwback is twofold—Lohan, who lives in London now, is also using it to wish Queen Elizabeth a happy 90th birthday. "#throwbackthursday #theparenttrap always reminds me of london and Buckingham palace. #happybirthdayyourmajesty," she captioned the black-and-white shot.

