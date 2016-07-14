Lindsay Lohan Is Literally Glowing in New Fresh-Faced Selfie
For the past few weeks, Lindsay Lohan has been living it up on vacation in Greece with her boyfriend Egor Tarabasov, and she's been documenting their adventures on social media as they go.
The Mean Girls star took to Instagram today to share a gorgeous makeup-free selfie, and she's practically glowing. In the photo, the redhead wears a white tank top as she snaps a picture of herself while she smiles for the camera and shows off her famous freckles. "Post Nap #refreshed," Lohan captioned the pretty picture.
A few hours earlier, she shared a 'gram of herself and her beau "sleeping" while curled up together on a bed with the caption: "Nap time (I managed to sneak a pic before full nap mode) relaxation after water sports."
On Tuesday, the actress posted an image of her and Tarabasov goofing off on a yacht, and she looked happier than ever.
VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan's Sexiest Instagram Moments
See more of the best no-makeup selfies on Instagram by clicking through our gallery.