Is the World Ready for More Music from Lindsay Lohan?

Back in the '00s, every Hollywood actor had to be a multi-hyphenate — especially Disney stars — which could explain why Lindsay Lohan released a pair of albums, 2004’s Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), in addition to acting in instant classics like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Well, it looks like more tunes are on the way, because Lohan's social media accounts show the actor and club owner working hard to put out new material.

In a new Instagram post, Lohan shared a picture of herself in a recording studio, adding a headphone emoji to really drive the idea home. The studio reveal is a popular way to let fans know that there's something cooking. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez both love the tactic, too, and it's clear Lohan is following suit.

Lohan confirmed rumors on Twitter, writing, "Hard At Work" in response to the news that she could be releasing new tunes soon. A report from Page Six seconded Lohan's social media antics. The newspaper ran a story stating that Lohan would be "dropping new music within months."

It's been a long, long time since Lohan's had any songs on the airwaves, so fans may be in for more maturity than her previous work. The heartfelt "Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father)" and banger "Rumors" both have a place in most '00s kids' hearts, so while news of Lohan's return to the studio may merit a few eye rolls (much like just about everything that she does), this could be the start of an unexpected Lohan renaissance.