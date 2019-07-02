Lindsay Lohan Just Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday with a Naked Selfie

Though Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback might not have gone over as well as she’d hoped (her reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club was canceled after one season), the Mean Girls star is here to prove you haven’t seen the last of her. In fact, there’s quite a bit more of her she’d like you to see …

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On the eve of her 33rd birthday, Lohan added to her eclectic Instagram presence with a fully nude mirror selfie. In the shot, which appears to have been taken in a somewhat desolate apartment (just-moved-in TV on the floor vibes), a seemingly naked Lindsay positions her arms and legs in a way that withholds anything the photo-sharing platform would deem explicit.

Lohan’s Instagram celebration continued an hour later when she posted a video of herself dancing with the hashtag #dothelilo.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Had the Best Response to the Rumors That She's Doing a Simple Life Reboot

So … what’s next for LiLo? Sadly, not a Simple Life reboot, or a Marvel/Little Mermaid crossover event. But whatever lands in Lohan’s lap, we’re sure it will be grool as hell.