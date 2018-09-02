Lindsay Lohan’s Meme-Worthy Dance in Mykonos Is a Long Weekend Mood

In case you weren’t fully convinced that Lindsay Lohan is living her best life on the Greek island of Mykonos, allow her to prove it with a clip demonstrating her killer dance moves.

Ahead of her new MTV reality show, which follows the actress and her employees at her personal beach club, Lohan Beach House, she gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect on the show. In short, a hell of a good time.

Over the weekend, Lohan was filmed dancing in a now-viral clip. Her moves — consisting of a few shimmies, hair flips, and finger snaps — seemingly recall her former club-hopping days in the early aughts. Wearing a metallic jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, the star was certainly dressed for a dance party.

Lindsay Lohan is a mood. pic.twitter.com/EWxYYjVZfS — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) September 1, 2018

While the original dance is set to a remix of Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk,” Lindsay was also spotted grooving to the tune of her own song “Rumors” and singing Madonna’s “Vogue.”

#lindsaylohan VOGUE God bless you #madonna A post shared by LINDSAY. (@amisslohanstan) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

Lohan’s dancing skills have even inspired Hollywood to brush up on their own moves. Busy Philipps and her friend Kelly Oxford tried out the choreography in her kitchen, and they gave Lindsay mad props for pulling it off so effortlessly. “Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed,” Philipps wrote on Instagram. “Respect.”

It’s official, Lohan is the queen of Labor Day weekend.