Lindsay Lohan Proposes Mean Girls Sequel in Amazing #TBT Photo with Her Co-Stars

We are totally onboard with this idea, Lindsay Lohan.

The actress took to Instagram today to share a nostalgia-inducing throwback of her and two of her Mean Girls co-stars, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams, and it has us singing "Jingle Bell Rock" in our heads. In the snap, the three stars stand side-by-side with their arms around each other as they smile and pose for the camera. The 'gram was taken at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, where the ladies took home the golden popcorn award for Best On-Screen Team.

But Lohan's picture wasn't the only thing that has us excited. In the caption, the 30-year-old redhead proposed that the group reunite for a sequel and wrote: "#tbt @rayannemcadams @thereallacey #meangirls @markwatersfilm miss you all... sequel?"

#tbt @rayannemcadams @thereallacey #meangirls @markwatersfilm miss you all... sequel? A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

But this isn't the first time Lohan has given a nod to her iconic 2004 flick. Last week, she shared a screenshot on social media of her FaceTime call with her co-star Jonathan Bennett, who played her charming love interest Aaron Samuels in the movie.

