Lindsay Lohan References Mean Girls with an Ab-Baring Halloween Costume

We would think a world-renowned star like Lindsay Lohan would have no shortage of cool Halloween costumes at her disposal, but the actress didn't opt for the over-the-top looks that many of her fellow celebrities chose for the occasion. She instead left very little to the imagination with a sultry pink two-piece lingerie set.

The Mean Girls actress posted a figure-baring mirror selfie on Instagram, using the hashtags "#halloweencostume #halloweenisaworkout #halloween #everydaywewearpink and no filter."

🎀👁🎃🎃👁🎀 #halloweencostume #halloweenisaworkout #halloween #everydaywewearpink and no filter A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

Like many of the comments that ensued, we aren't quite certain what the costume is supposed to represent, but her caption contains a play on words based on the "On Wednesdays, we wear pink" line from her 2004 movie Mean Girls.

Lohan didn't actually attend any parties in the racy getup because she took to the social medium again, just a few hours after posing in her All Hallows' Eve look.

"Sorry I couldn't spend tonight with my beautiful friends. Off to bed before early flight to Turkey," she inscribed a black-and-white photograph of herself with two friends.

The star has spent a great deal of time in the country as of late, both visiting refugees in a camp that borders Syria and getting some rest and relaxation when not focused on her humanitarian efforts.

Sorry I couldn't spend tonight with my beautiful friends. Off to bed before early flight to turkey 🙏🙏👁🙏🙏 #lefttoosoon A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 30, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

A couple of weeks ago, Lohan revealed that moving to London and getting out of the spotlight of Hollywood has been one of the best decisions she's ever made. In an interview on Habertürk TV in Turkey earlier this month, she stated, "I don't have, like, Access Hollywood and all these other shows."

"I don't see this anymore," she continued. "For four years now, I don't see this, and I love it. ...This is great for me."