Lindsay Lohan Expands 6126 Line

Lindsay Lohan's 6126 leggings line is ready to branch out with a full collection. Starting this fall, the line will include 100 pieces ranging from its signature leggings ($18) to a leather jacket ($300). "The vision is to offer customers items that go back with leggings: blazers, dresses and tops," 6126 principal Kristi Kaylor told WWD. Lohan, who continues to serve as artistic advisor to the Ungaro brand, has been hands-on with the expansion. "She's intimately involved from Day One," said Kaylor. "She doesn't let anything go into production without trying it on."

