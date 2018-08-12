Lindsay Lohan Backtracks on Her Controversial #MeToo Comments

For the past several years, Lindsay Lohan has kept a relatively low profile. But, little by little, the actress found her way back into the spotlight, stirring up controversy once again.

Her latest debacle? During an interview with U.K.’s The Times, Lohan made some pretty harsh comments about the trending #MeToo movement and the women who have shared their stories about sexual harassment in the workplace.

“I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways,” she said, adding that she doesn’t condone “attention-seekers” and that women “look weak” by addressing sexual misconduct.

Well, the 32-year-old is now backtracking on her controversial comments, releasing an apology via People. “I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” she told the magazine.

She continued: “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

Lohan concluded her statement by speaking highly of the women who have created a platform for those suffering in silence. “I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

Her apology is a complete 180 from her original stance on the topic. In her original interview, Lohan condemned the actions of her peers.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” she added. “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Let’s also not forget that Lohan came to Harvey Weinstein’s defense as accusations against the movie executive began to pile up.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

"Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I'm in Dubai. I'm home," the former child star announced in a very bizarre video. "I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on."

"I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband," Lohan continued, referencing Weinstein's wife's decision to leave him. "He's never harmed me or did anything to me. We've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So, stand up."