Lindsay Lohan Deleted a Super Shady Post About Cody Simpson

In a round of six degrees of Lindsay Lohan that we never saw coming, the actress has revealed a connection to Australian singer Cody Simpson (currently best known as Mr. Miley Cyrus — to me, at least).

Season 1 of The Masked Singer Australia just concluded, and for some reason, Lindsay Lohan was a judge. After Simpson’s victory went public, the Mean Girls star posted a black and white photo of the singer and her sister Ali (whom Simpson briefly dated). “When you realise [sic] you failed,” Lohan’s caption began. “And you settle for less @codysimpson family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.”

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

OK, grool.

Naturally, Lohan soon deleted the post and replaced it with a less personal photo and response. “@themaskedsingerau woohoo!!! I was right!! yay @codysimpson good job!! what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone! @aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!” she captioned a photo of herself, Simpson, and the rest of the judging panel, still managing to reference her sister.

Apparently, before the show’s big finale reveal, Lohan had guessed it was Simpson behind the mask. “If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it,” she said, before using said arena to air her grievances. “I want my furniture back, because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice,” she said.

Simpson explained Lohan’s comment in a subsequent interview with Australian outlet Punkee. “Well basically I was living in this house in Venice, I had this kind of beach shack there near Venice Beach, and I had been living there for a couple of years,” he began. “I was seeing [Lindsay's] sister for a short period at that time and she was staying there with me. I was sleeping on a mattress on the floor because that was the vibe of the house and I loved it.”

Lohan’s sister told him he needed a bed frame “and he was like ‘Nah, I’m cool, I like this.’" Ali told him, "‘Lindsay is going to order you this stuff,’ but it never ended up coming and we didn’t know where it went.” Interesting …

All in favor of a separate reality show that explores Lindsay and Cody’s fraught relationship and gets to the bottom of this furniture mystery, raise your hand.