Lindsay Lohan Is Trying Her Hand at Fashion Design—Again

Lindsay Lohan has a brand new gig. The star just released a statement collection for British label Lavish Alice (appropriately named Lavish Alice x Lindsay Lohan), and it's filled with fringe, tassels, stripes, and knits. But Lohan didn't just stop at designing the clothes—she also models them for the brand.

This isn't Lohan's first foray into fashion: she launched her 6126 leggings line in 2008, briefly acted as an advisor for Parisian label Emanuel Ungaro in 2009, and collaborated with Civil Clothing on a capsule collection for PacSun last year.

Check out more looks from Lavish Alice x Lindsay Lohan below, and shop it now at lavishalice.com.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

