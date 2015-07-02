11 Times Birthday Girl Lindsay Lohan Proved She's a Selfie Expert

Almost 17 years have passed since Lindsay Lohan burst on to the scene with her star-making role in Disney's The Parent Trap remake. Following it up by hits such as Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, Lohan became a household name before adulthood. The actress, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, seems to be doing well with her recent move to London and has been sporting a fresher, more polished look as of late. But her love for taking a good ol' fashioned selfie has remained the same. Take a look at her best selfie moments on Instagram below.

1. Reflecting on love, health, and happiness by the water:

Love and Health is Happiness #ocean A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 29, 2015 at 3:21pm PDT

2. Hey, it's a great coat. It should be photographed.

Good design @wandamcdaniel #giorgioarmani 😎 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 5, 2015 at 7:40am PST

3. Getting a little artistic:

#yeezus #LVFOUNDATION #PFW @krisjenner #KW 😎 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 9, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

4. Elizabeth Taylor and Karen from Mean Girls both get a shout out:

Elizabeth Taylor used to say this "its 5 o'clock somewhere" - sorry for it being backwards like Karen in #MeanGirlsMovie 😎💛😎💛 #wildfoxcouture A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 9, 2015 at 10:33am PST

5. Ready to ring in a new year:

xoxoxox grateful for my family, friends and a new year to come with lots of work!! 💕💞💕💞💕 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jan 1, 2015 at 2:30pm PST

6. Relaxing on the sea:

A day of serenity and happiness 🙏⭐️🙏 love the stillness A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Dec 19, 2014 at 3:34pm PST

7. Waking up on a Sunday morning:

Sunny Morning 💙😇🙏💙🙏😇 good day today. A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Apr 4, 2015 at 1:59am PDT

8. Posing with a rainbow:

Rainbows ahead!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈 @liketoknow.it www.liketk.it/1uwT2 #liketkit A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 17, 2015 at 8:58am PDT

9. Showing her natural beauty:

💫🌅🌈🌅💫 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 27, 2015 at 9:03am PDT

10. Puckering up in an elevator:

#chanel #currentelliott 😎 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 21, 2014 at 8:23am PDT

11. Striking a pose in front of clear blue waters:

A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 9, 2014 at 2:52pm PDT

