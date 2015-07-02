11 Times Birthday Girl Lindsay Lohan Proved She's a Selfie Expert

Almost 17 years have passed since Lindsay Lohan burst on to the scene with her star-making role in Disney's The Parent Trap remake. Following it up by hits such as Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, Lohan became a household name before adulthood. The actress, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, seems to be doing well with her recent move to London and has been sporting a fresher, more polished look as of late. But her love for taking a good ol' fashioned selfie has remained the same. Take a look at her best selfie moments on Instagram below.
1. Reflecting on love, health, and happiness by the water:
2. Hey, it's a great coat. It should be photographed.
3. Getting a little artistic:
4. Elizabeth Taylor and Karen from Mean Girls both get a shout out:
5. Ready to ring in a new year:
6. Relaxing on the sea:
7. Waking up on a Sunday morning:
8. Posing with a rainbow:
9. Showing her natural beauty:
10. Puckering up in an elevator:
11. Striking a pose in front of clear blue waters:
