11 Times Birthday Girl Lindsay Lohan Proved She's a Selfie Expert

See Her Transformation
Meredith Lepore
Jul 02, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Almost 17 years have passed since Lindsay Lohan burst on to the scene with her star-making role in Disney's The Parent Trap remake. Following it up by hits such as Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, Lohan became a household name before adulthood. The actress, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, seems to be doing well with her recent move to London and has been sporting a fresher, more polished look as of late. But her love for taking a good ol' fashioned selfie has remained the same. Take a look at her best selfie moments on Instagram below.

1. Reflecting on love, health, and happiness by the water:

Love and Health is Happiness #ocean

2. Hey, it's a great coat. It should be photographed.

Good design @wandamcdaniel #giorgioarmani 😎

3. Getting a little artistic:

#yeezus #LVFOUNDATION #PFW @krisjenner #KW 😎

4. Elizabeth Taylor and Karen from Mean Girls both get a shout out:

5. Ready to ring in a new year:

xoxoxox grateful for my family, friends and a new year to come with lots of work!! 💕💞💕💞💕

6. Relaxing on the sea:

A day of serenity and happiness 🙏⭐️🙏 love the stillness

7. Waking up on a Sunday morning:

Sunny Morning 💙😇🙏💙🙏😇 good day today.

8. Posing with a rainbow:

Rainbows ahead!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈 @liketoknow.it www.liketk.it/1uwT2 #liketkit

9. Showing her natural beauty:

💫🌅🌈🌅💫

10. Puckering up in an elevator:

#chanel #currentelliott 😎

11. Striking a pose in front of clear blue waters:

