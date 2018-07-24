A Paris Hilton Doppelgänger Was Cast In Lindsay Lohan's Beach House Ads

We were exploring the Instagram page for Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Rhodes, Greece (as one does), when we came upon something interesting—very, very interesting.

One of the models from an ad for Lohan Beach House Rhodes is a dead ringer for someone from the actress’s past: her ultimate frenemy, Paris Hilton.

And OK, before you accuse us of starting unwarranted drama, just LOOK:

Two people even commented thinking it was Paris!

instagram/lohanrhodes

Honestly the only reason I’m confident it’s not Miss Hilton is because Lohan Beach House posted a couple additional photos of the model and (though the likeness is still hard to ignore), there are some clear differences.

In case you need a refresher on the privileged white girl party scene of the early 2000s, Lindsay and Paris share a Mean Girls-type “friendship” fraught with drama. We’d assumed the feud was long over, but a recent comment from the Chihuahua-toting social media star made it clear that the white flag has not yet flown.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

RELATED: Paris Hilton Just Reignited Her Legendary Feud with Lindsay Lohan

And now, Lindsay’s beach club is casting Hilton doppelgangers?? What does it all mean? Here are some theories:

1) Lindsay had nothing to do with the casting of this ad.

2) Lindsay had everything to do with the casting of this ad, but really didn’t see the similarities between the model and her frenemy.

3) Lindsay knew exactly what she was doing and is waiting for someone to call her out so she can pull a Mariah Carey and be all, “Paris Hilton? Hmm, I don’t know her … “

4) This is Lindsay’s way of letting Paris know that she cares about her and is welcome to visit her Grecian beach club whenever the need arises.

5) This is Lindsay’s way of implying that she’s in a higher social strata than Paris is thus her figurative employer … ? OK, that was a stretch, even for me.

Maybe there's hope yet for a Paris Hilton cameo on Lindsay's new reality show?