So, This Is Exactly What Lindsay Lohan’s Been Up to Since Leaving the States

Where in the world is Lindsay Lohan?

That depends on the day, really. She might be bouncing around in Mykonos, Greece, where she’s just opened the Lohan Beach House, or perhaps in Dubai, her primary refuge since 2008 thanks to its relatively paparazzi-free environment. (Of the constant camera attention she received in her teens and twenties, Lohan recalled, "That click—Karl Lagerfeld said, ‘It’s like they’re shooting guns at me' ... And I felt it. You feel like you’re always watching out, you’re paranoid.")

One thing’s for sure: She’s not coming back to the States anytime soon.

In a New York Times profile published Tuesday, America’s former favorite red-headed child star doubled down on her commitment to living her best life abroad.

"America is always like, ‘Go go go go go!’” Lohan said of the differences between her life in Dubai and the U.S. of A. She added that by choosing to live away from home, “I choose what I want to see and how I want to live.”

But her decision has nothing to do with the recent (let's be honest—daily) controversies of our president—though she has as good a reason as any not be his fan. As pointed out by writer Gabrielle Bluestone, Trump once mused about sleeping with the actress to Howard Stern back when Lohan was only 18. "She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed ... How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?"

Lohan has moved on ("He’s the president. No matter what anyone says, he’s still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion"), and even become pals with his youngest daughter, Tiffany, whom she calls a "really sweet girl." The Georgetown Law Student apparently even has plans to visit LiLo in Greece next month.

So, besides name-dropping famouses who have given her advice (in addition to Lagerfeld and Tiffany, she also cites personal words of wisdom from Oprah within the NYT piece), what has LiLo been up to?

She's opening beach clubs.

Lohan recently opened the aforementioned Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, which has "a bar and a football field’s worth of sand" as well as a "a serene sprawl of wood decks, lush canopies and overstuffed chaise lounges." She has plans to open a second location in Rhodes, as well as a "Lohan Island" in Dubai.

She's working on a possible MTV show about said beach clubs.

The reality show will be inspired by Vanderpump Rules, according to the profile.

She's still working for Lawyers.com.

Ah, remember this stunt? Yes, it's still a thing.

She's acting (occasionally).

Don't expect to see Lohan in The Parent Trap 2 anytime soon, but know that the actress, now 32, is still working occasionally. LiLo recently filmed British series Sick Note, and says she has more projects in the works that are "scattered around the world." In this year's W profile, Lohan also mentioned she'd like to direct (and start a beauty line, but that wasn't mentioned in the most recent article, so we'll have to wait for updates on that front.)

She's not doing photoshoots—at least not without getting paid.

Think she'll just have her photo taken for free? Think again! After first agreeing to be photographed for a spread to accompany her Times profile, Lohan later backed out. Her assistant told the paper, "She shoots for magazines like W and likes to do fashion ... We can give you exclusive photos, but she only does paid shoots."