Lindsay Lohan's MTV Beach Club Reality Show Released a Trailer and It's ... Something

Ladies and gentlemen of the internet, please welcome back Lindsay Lohan.

The child star is making her return to the spotlight with a reality series called Lohan Beach Club (working title). Unlike her other 2014 reality show Lindsay (or anything she's ever starred in before, really), the focus of Lohan Beach Club will not be the 32-year-old herself, but on Lohan as a boss who manages a team of employees.

If it sounds Vanderpump Rules-esque, well, that's because it is. Only this show doesn't have Real Housewives ties and it's based at a club in Greece, as we can see from the brief teaser trailer MTV dropped on Monday.

Fair warning: When we say "brief," we mean it.

The first thing to notice about this teaser is that it clocks in at a speedy 17 seconds, making it more of an "express" trailer than an actual one. It also looks suspiciously like it was filmed with an iPhone on a selfie stick (though it's not, which you can tell because of the reflection of the camera person in Lohan's giant sunglasses).

Even with this fleeting glimpse though, it's easy to get amped up for what's to come on Lohan Beach Club. The short shots of Lohan—clad in a Greek evil eye necklace—flipping her hair while casually strolling around Mykonos are exactly what we came for.

There's no premiere date yet, but filming has started on location in Mykonos, Greece, and MTV is working toward a 2019 debut.

"Lohan Beach Club (WT) offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire," Nina L. Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, said in a statement to E! News. "We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand."

No word yet on whether LiLo's apparent new BFF Tiffany Trump will make a cameo, but we can dream.