Lindsay Lohan Threatened to Fire Her Beach Club Employees Over Mismatched Shoes

It’s 2018, and Lindsay Lohan is the savage boss we deserve.

The 32-year-old former child star and current capital "B" boss established her Grecian beach club empire just months ago, opening her first Lohan Beach House on the island of Rhodes and her second in Mykonos.

Days ago, we learned that Lohan’s beach club dynasty is making its way stateside—well, sort of. The Mean Girls star inked a deal with MTV to produce a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show centering on the lives of employees at her Grecian clubs. But considering her recent aversion to the media, we wondered just how much Lohan herself would appear on the series.

Though we still don’t know quite how much screen time LiLo has on lock, recent events have us hoping the answer is “the most.”

On Friday, the Instagram account for Lohan Beach House Rhodes posted a cute photo of two employees smiling at the camera while wearing silky, crème-colored robes. “Hello and welcome to paradise!” the caption reads.

Lindsay, an apparent stickler for details and a Very Serious Boss, took to the comments section to call out the ladies’ footwear choices (one is wearing beige sandals while the other is wearing white platforms).

“Wear the same shoes please,” Lindsay wrote. She followed the polite request with the most extra threat: “or you’re fired.” Zing!

If it sounds too gloriously over-the-top to be true, well, it’s not. After an Instagram user asked Lohan if she was joking, she responded, “totally serious!”

Don’t know about you, but we’re ready to binge the hell out of this.