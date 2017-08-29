Lindsay Lohan Looks Baywatch-Ready in a Cutout Red Swimsuit

Lindsay Lohan has been enjoying the island life in Mykonos, Greece, and while we know she’s relaxing on vacation, she looks like she could spring into action, Baywatch-style, at any moment in this sporty zip-up one-piece.
The actress was spotted wearing the cutout OYE swimsuit ($350; oyeswimwear.com) while soaking up the rays in Greece. If cutouts aren't your thing, shop the same suit—sans slits—at Neiman Marcus. She paired her beachwear with a black sheer cover-up, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a gold pendant necklace that color-coordinated with her zipper.
Clearly, this swimsuit must be one of Lohan’s faves, as she was photographed enjoying the sun in the same swimwear last week. She paired the one-piece with a white wrap skirt, a fedora, reflective sunnies, and a pair of hilarious $30 black and gold slides from The White Brand that read “beach please” when side by side.
We’ll be taking cues from Lohan the next time we’re enjoying a vacay: Nothing stands between this girl and her beach time.
RELATED: Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton's Pop Culture Moments Are Heading to a Museum
Click through to our gallery to see more celebrities in bikinis.