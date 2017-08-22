Lindsay Lohan’s Sandals Say “Beach Please” and They’re Only $30

Jonathan Borge
Aug 22, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

For anyone who thinks Lindsay Lohan isn’t in a good place, the former Mean Girls star has one message: “Beach Please”!

On Monday, Lohan was photographed enjoying the dog days of summer in the fabulous Greek island of Mykonos, a celebrity hot spot. The 31-year-old actress looked svelte while sporting a plunging zip-up front bodysuit with a matching white sheer cover-up, orange-tinted shades, and a cream and black fedora.

XPOS/Backgrid

She completed her look with a teddy bear–adorned handbag, minimal jewels, and one accessory we're obsessed with: her sandals. Lohan rocked hilarious $30 black and gold shoes from The White Brand that read “beach please” when side by side.

Courtesy
$30 SHOP NOW

It’s her way of sending us a message, and it's a funny one indeed.

Lohan has been sharing several bright selfies from Mykonos that caught our eye.

Fake Flowers. Real FreckleFace

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

#sunshine

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

#loving my new shades! By @victoriabeckham

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

#freckleface the tan is gone :(

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Is Launching a Lifestyle Site to Help You Live Like Lindsay

Let's be honest, though: Her slides take the cake.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!