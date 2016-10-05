Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyles About Harry Potter in an Epic Rap Battle

If anyone can freestyle rap on the spot using a random word generator it is Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Pulitizer- and Tony-winning creator of the musical Hamilton. Luckily he chose to show off those skills on The Tonight Show Tuesday, when he faced off in the Wheel of Freestyle battle against The Roots' Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought.

The game is simple: The wheel generates three words and the player has to include them all in a freestyle rap verse. Now, both Miranda and Trotter are professionals, but even these words seemed daunting for them.

The Broadway veteran, who is hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 8, went first with the words "robot," "corn maze," and "Harry Potter." Don't you use those words together all the time? Because he is Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star effortlessly came up with his rhymes.

"Once again I'm in a very tricky spot / I'm gonna win the Emmy like Mr. Robot / And I could go for days and days but yo I'm lost but plenty to eat in this corn maze / I'm going above and beyond / I'm Sirius Black, I got my magic wand / Oh yeah, there is nothing you can do to harm us / Abracadabra and, yo, expelliarmus!"

Trotter did an equally great rap with the words "guacamole," "lumberjack," and "Super Bowl," but then the pressure was right back to Miranda with the words, "Pop Tart," "Unicorn," and "Election Day." His finale freestyle prompted host Jimmy Fallon to exclaim, "He's the best!"

Watch Trotter's and Miranda's freestyle raps in the clip at top.