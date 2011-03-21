Limitless Star Abbie Cornish’s Secret Talent: Graffiti Artist

Abbie Cornish stars alongside Bradley Cooper and Robert de Niro in the adrenaline-fueled thriller Limitless, which took in $19 million over opening weekend. Not only can the Australian actress take on adventure with her movies, she also does in real life, as she expresses herself rapping, deejaying, break-dancing, and creating graffiti art under her alter-ego tag name Dusk. “These things have been with me my whole life,” Cornish told InStyle for our April issue, adding that her older brother introduced her to hip hop as a teen. “I’m lucky I have plenty of ways to let it all out.” (She admitted to tagging a French railway station on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.) As for why she chose the name Dusk, it's for her favorite time of day. "I think sunrise, sunset, the shifting of seasons, and the stars play a huge role in life," she said. "When you see a beautiful sunset, it just changes your mood." Check out more of Cornish’s exclusive interview, artwork, and photos on page 336 of InStyle's April issue, on newsstands now.

