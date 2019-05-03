Lily-Rose Depp and Her Model Mom Looked Like Sisters at the Chanel Cruise Show

Lily-Rose Depp is so pretty that it’s actually unfair. But considering who her parents are, it’s not surprising.

Johnny Depp and French actress, model, and singer Vanessa Paradis were the epitome of ‘90s cool with their chiseled cheekbones and unwillingness to smile.

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

In case you got (understandably) confused, this is a photo of Vanessa, not Lily-Rose.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Flash-forward 20 years and there’s a new pouty Depp in town (who also has a penchant for dating fellow celebs): their 19-year-old daughter.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

The model and actress attended the Chanel Cruise show in Paris on Friday — as the young, cool, famous, and partially French are wont to do — alongside a special guest, her stylish mom. (Both women have also fronted campaigns for the brand, obviously.)

Paradis, 46, who apparently has not aged a day since O.J. stood trial, posed with her eldest in a white sweater, embroidered midiskirt, dark aviator shades, and a pair of metallic gold Mary Jane pumps.

Depp stood by her mom’s side in an abstract patterned minidress (or oversized shirt?) which she accessorized with a gold Chanel waist belt, a black and gold knit Chanel purse, and knee-high black leather boots with a slight heel.

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Not a Chanel ad (probably), just two genetically gifted ladies doing genetically-gifted-lady things.