Lily-Rose Depp Follows in Her Famous Dad's Footsteps with Her Latest Gig

Lily-Rose Depp was already one of the coolest teenagers on the planet, thanks to her parents being Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. But the 16-year-old's new gig just upped the ante: She stars in a new music video for Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's "All Around the World."

In the video, Lily-Rose portrays a photographer who accompanies Snow on a joy ride. Looking super chic in a head scarf, she elegantly channels a young Grace Kelly. Watch the video here:

It seems Lily-Rose is following in her father's footsteps: Later this year she will appear in the film Yoga Housers with her famous dad, who himself has made a few memorable cameos in music videos as well. He can be seen in "It's a Shame About Ray" by The Lemonheads, Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open," and Paul McCartney's "Queenie Eye," to name a few.

Lily-Rose captured the world's attention back in March when she attended Chanel's Metiers d'Art show with her mother, a longtime Chanel muse (and stole the show in a sleeveless pale blue crop top and matching pencil skirt from the brand). And earlier this week the mother-daughter pair attended the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris where Lily-Rose walked the runway. The actress model shared some behind-the-scene pics on Instagram:

