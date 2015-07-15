Lily-Rose Depp Is the New Chanel Ambassador, and Her First Campaign Is Gorgeous

Lily-Rose Depp is officially fashion's newest darling. The 16-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis just landed one of the most coveted gigs in the industry: she has been named the newest Chanel ambassador. For her first collaboration with the House, she fronts the Pearl eyewear collection ad campaign, in which the fresh-faced actress plays a baby doll in a world imbued with sweetness and femininity.

And it's clear why creative director Karl Lagerfeld (who shot the campaign himself) chose the young beauty: she perfectly embodies the youth, modernity, and daring that characterize Chanel. "Lily-Rose is stunning, she's a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star," Lagerfeld said in a statement.

The beautiful teen's ambassadorship comes as no surprise, as campaigns with the French label run in her family. The budding star follows in the footsteps of her mother, who has been an ambassador of the House since 1990. Both Lily-Rose and Paradis were part of the Chanel fall/winter 2015 Haute Couture show that took place at the Grand Palais just last week.

Check out her full campaign for the Pearl eyewear collection when it lands in September, and watch a sneak peek video below.

