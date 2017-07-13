Lily James Will Play a Young Meryl Streep in the Mamma Mia Sequel 

It's got to be nerve-wracking to step into an acting role made famous by Meryl Streep—just ask actress Lily James.

James will be playing a young version of the iconic actress in the Mamma Mia sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and we can't wait to see how she portrays their shared character.

While Streep will be reprising her role as Donna in the movie, James will play a younger Donna at certain parts. The sequel takes place 10 years after the original 2008 film.

James is currently starring in Baby Driver alongside Ansel Elgort, and she is known for playing the titular character in Cinderella.

She'll join the returning Mamma Mia cast, which includes Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski.

If you're excited to see the musical cast reunite though, you'll have to wait until next year. The film is slated for a July 20, 2018, release.