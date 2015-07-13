Cinderella Has Gone Brunette! See Lily James's New Hue

Whether blonde or brunette, Lily James is still the belle of the ball. Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the star attended a party for Entertainment Weekly clad in a gold and black Altuzarra number, which acted as the perfect complement to her deep brunette strands. James certainly wears it well, especially considering it's her natural color. Long before we knew her as Cinderella or Lady Rose Aldridge on Downton Abbey, she famously worked her rich brown tone, and began lightening up in 2013. The return to her roots appears to have happened for her role in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which had its trailer debut at Comic-Con, though the trendy, collarbone-skimming length was a recent off-screen addition.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015