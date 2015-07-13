Cinderella Has Gone Brunette! See Lily James's New Hue

David M. Benett/Getty Images; AFF-USA.COM
See More Photos
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 13, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

Whether blonde or brunette, Lily James is still the belle of the ball. Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the star attended a party for Entertainment Weekly clad in a gold and black Altuzarra number, which acted as the perfect complement to her deep brunette strands. James certainly wears it well, especially considering it's her natural color. Long before we knew her as Cinderella or Lady Rose Aldridge on Downton Abbey, she famously worked her rich brown tone, and began lightening up in 2013. The return to her roots appears to have happened for her role in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which had its trailer debut at Comic-Con, though the trendy, collarbone-skimming length was a recent off-screen addition.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!