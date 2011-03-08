Lily Allen's Wedding Dress Designer Is... Chanel!

Lily Allen plans to marry fiancé Sam Cooper in June, and she picked one of her favorite fashion labels to design her wedding gown: Chanel! The British singer slipped the name of the designer at the Chanel studios this week, WWD reports, where she patiently waited to speak to the label's designer Karl Lagerfeld among a gaggle of other people. "I'm here to see Karl for my wedding dress," she said. Allen is close friends with Lagerfeld—she modeled the label's handbag line and performed at Chanel fashion shows in the past. Now, if only another British woman would hint about her wedding dress designer...

