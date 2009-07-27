Lily Allen is Mad about Accessories

Betony Toht
Jul 27, 2009

Never one to do things by halves, singer/provocateur Lily Allen has simultaneously launched her own jewelry line and made her modeling debut in a Holly Golightly-esque ad campaign for Chanel accessories. As she told Grazia Daily, her self-designed enamel pendants and coin necklaces were inspired by everything from her smiley face "acid-house tattoo" to her grandmother's "traditional gypsy sovereign" necklaces. No less personality-filled is the brand-new Chanel collection of quilted leather designs the singer calls "the comfiest bags in the world ."

