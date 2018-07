Like those who have gone before her, Lily Allen traded in her neat, side-parted bob for something, well, shaggier. We love her new heavily layered style, and have a prediction: If her fellow shag queens (left) Farrah Fawcett, Jane Fonda and Jennifer Aniston are any indication, this could just be a career-making cut.

