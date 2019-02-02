Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill Welcome Their Second Child

Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill are now a family of four! The Victoria's Secret Angel and musician announced that they welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

On Saturday, the new mom of two shared a portrait of her son in a now-deleted Instagram post, revealing his name in the caption. “ Winston Roy Followill Blessed our lives January 29, 2019,” she wrote next to the photo of the newborn's cute toes.

🖤 Winston Roy Followill 🖤

Winston is Aldridge and Followill's second child together. The couple are already parents to daughter Dixie Pearl, 6.

The model announced that she was pregnant back in August 2018, and two months later, she teased fans by posting a series of black and white photos of herself, her husband, and daughter popping balloons that were filled with colored confetti to signify the sex of the baby.

“Any Guesses? ,” she coyly captioned the slideshow.

While we had to wait to find out her baby's gender, Aldridge shared that Dixie was very excited to become a big sister. Congrats to the entire family!