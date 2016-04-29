Lily Aldridge Got a Jump on Summer with Her Latest Street Style Look

Summer is still a couple of months away, but with temps heating up in Los Angeles this week, Lily Aldridge didn't hesitate to show off her summery street style. The Victoria's Secret supermodel was all smiles as she strutted down a street in Beverly Hills, Calif. Thursday, rocking a white long-sleeved crop top, rolled-up distressed denim jeans, a black studded belt and white sneakers. The 30-year-old mom paired the laid-back look with a black embroidered purse, sunnies and a light blue denim jacket that she tucked under a book called The Body Doesn't Lie by Vicky Vlachonis.

Earlier this month, Aldridge stepped out in West Hollywood, Calif. with fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo for a girls' shopping day out. As the duo stopped by shops, Aldridge stayed by Prinsloo's side, wearing a comfy white cotton dress and proving, yet again, that she slays off-duty style just as well as she does full-glam on the catwalk.