Lily Aldridge Is the Face of Carolina Herrera's Stunning Fall 2015 Campaign

As a member of 2015’s most powerful girl squad, Lily Aldridge has been busy sharing the spotlight of Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour with fellow bombshells Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and Behati Prinsloo. But while fans have happily welcomed her on stage, she’s definitely not saying goodbye to her day job as a supermodel. The star has landed the starring role in Carolina Herrera’s fall 2015 campaign and the images are (what else should we have expected?) gorgeous.

Photographed by the iconic Mario Testino, Aldridge ditches the sultry, bikini-clad looks she’s grown famous for and instead channels the pure elegance that a Carolina-wearing woman evokes. “I’ve known Mario for decades and I’m thrilled we finally found the right moment to collaborate,” Herrera said in a release. “He has an inimitable eye and a shared sensibility.” That unrivaled eye came through in shots in which Aldridge gracefully sports the red-carpet ready gowns that Herrera creates alongside the sportier, daytime-friendly CH Carolina Herrera designs that so many women love. If only each day looked as glamorous as these shots do. Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below.

