Lily Aldridge, Ashley Tisdale, and Camilla Belle Design Adorable T-Shirts for a Good Cause

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and some of our favorite celebrities are stepping up to join the fight. Lily Aldridge, Ashley Tisdale, and Camilla Belle have all designed graphic tees that are more than just stylish—they also spread awareness and raise funds for the amazing cause.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and all three tops read "Join the Fight" to encourage people to show their support. Aldridge's muscle-style tee is white with a pink heart balloon (above, left), while Tisdale's heather grey design features a rock-inspired font (above, center). Belle's is created in off-white and includes a drawing of a star (above, right).

Do good and look good! Pick up a "Join the Fight" T-shirt ($48) to help end childhood cancer now at revolveclothing.com or velvet-tees.com.

Check out more products with a purpose here!